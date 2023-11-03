Charted: Razorbacks' out-of-state football players

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: cfbstats; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Just more than one-third of Razorback football players are from Arkansas, but nearly one-fifth are from Texas, according to an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: The growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics is reshaping the recruiting landscape, Axios' Simran Parwani writes.

With the changing transfer portal system and the emergence of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, college football programs are pressured to recruit and retain the best players regardless of academic year and geography.

Of note: Tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is from Florida; quarterback K.J. Jefferson is from Mississippi; and defensive back Hudson Clark, who's nominated for the Burlsworth trophy, is from Dallas.

What's next: Arkansas faces Florida tomorrow at 11am. ESPN2 will provide TV coverage.