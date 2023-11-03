1 hour ago - Sports

Charted: Razorbacks' out-of-state football players

Just more than one-third of Razorback football players are from Arkansas, but nearly one-fifth are from Texas, according to an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: The growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics is reshaping the recruiting landscape, Axios' Simran Parwani writes.

Of note: Tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is from Florida; quarterback K.J. Jefferson is from Mississippi; and defensive back Hudson Clark, who's nominated for the Burlsworth trophy, is from Dallas.

What's next: Arkansas faces Florida tomorrow at 11am. ESPN2 will provide TV coverage.

