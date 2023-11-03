Arkansas has the highest rate of food insecurity in U.S.

Data: USDA Economic Research Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

An average of 16.6% of Arkansas households were food insecure between 2020-2022 — higher than any other state in the U.S.

That's compared to 11.2% nationally over the same time frame, Axios' Emily Peck and Kavya Beheraj report based on new government data.

Details: Food insecurity means that at times during the year, a given household couldn't get enough food for one or more of its members for lack of money or resources.

Those with "very low" food security eat less or skip meals. In a house with children, the adults might go without so the kids can eat.

Threat level: One in five children — an estimated 134,690 — in Arkansas are food insecure.

What they're saying: When times are tight, it can often be "easiest" to cut back on food, says Lisa Davis, a senior vice president at Share Our Strength, an anti-poverty nonprofit.

"If you don't pay the rent or your mortgage, you don't have a place to live. If you don't put gas in the car, you can't get to work," Davis tells Axios.

"Food is the place that folks turn when they have to tighten the belt even more."

Data: USDA Economic Research Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: Looking at just 2022, the share of U.S. households that couldn't reliably afford food rose to 12.8% from 10.2% in 2021, per new U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The national economy might've looked great in 2022 by some metrics — like the low unemployment rate — but not this one.

The big picture: The disappearance of pandemic-era support programs like the child tax credit, which was used by many families with children to buy food and lowered food insecurity rates in 2021, played a role here.