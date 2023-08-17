Northwest Arkansas National Airport is on pace for a record year.

Driving the news: There were nearly 94,000 enplanements — tickets purchased to fly out — at XNA in July, up 18.5% from last year.

The big picture: Americans are still itching to see beyond their own neighborhoods after the pandemic. AAA reported that 51 million people nationwide planned to travel by car and/or plane — a record — during last month's Fourth of July weekend.

The intrigue: XNA fares averaged 5% less at $470 during the first quarter of this year versus 2019, according to FareFlight.

Low-cost carriers — Allegiant Air, Breeze Airways and Frontier Airlines — were much lower, averaging $125 per ticket during the first quarter.

By the numbers: There were 566,561 enplanements at XNA between Jan. 1 and July 30, up 19.5% percent from 474,288 for the same period last year.

The year started strong, with about 62,300 enplanements in January, up from 48,700 a year before.

A total of 836,195 departed the airport in 2022.

T0tal departures were 621,942 in 2021 and dipped to 360,133 in 2020, the year the pandemic threw a wrench in most air travel.

What we're watching: Travel out of XNA tends to remain strong through the fall, but less than in peak summer months.

Some airlines have added nonstop flights to the area, catering to Arkansas Razorback enthusiasts, so it'll be interesting to see if the Hogs are a draw.

