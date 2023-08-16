Arkansas judge considers blocking social media law before Sept. 1

A federal judge said Tuesday he will decide whether to temporarily block Arkansas' new social media age verification law by the end of the month.

Driving the news: NetChoice, a group representing social media companies, is challenging the measure, which is set to take effect Sept. 1.

—

The big picture: Similar laws that require social media companies to use a third party verifying new users are age 18 or older when they create accounts also have been passed in Utah, California and Texas; Louisiana requires minors to be 16 to create such accounts.

Arkansas' is set to be the first to take effect, potentially setting a precedent for minors' First Amendment rights.

State of play: Supporters say the law will help protect children from online predators who use social media to target victims and also from the potentially harmful effects of some content.

Opponents say the law raises privacy, free speech and enforceability concerns, while discriminating against the largest social media companies.

The latest: U.S. Western District of Arkansas Judge Timothy Brooks heard expert testimony from Tony Allen, CEO of Age Checked Certification Scheme of the United Kingdom.

Quick take: Allen was a witness for the defense, but much of what he said also supported the plaintiffs:

After consent is granted for a minor to create an account, Allen hasn't seen an effective system for a social media or verification company to keep track of the "permission slip."

It's easy to confirm the age of a person who is granting consent to a minor, but it's much harder to confirm they're the minor's guardian.

Parental controls already exist on most social media platforms and on devices.

Costs will vary, but one analysis by the U.K. government estimates that each age verification check will cost social media companies about 12 cents.

Arkansas' law is a "check at the gate" and doesn't address what content minors view once they've been confirmed for an account, Allen said.

Threat level: The law does not impact social media companies making less than $100 million in annual gross revenue, so smaller sites won't have to comply.

Those sites include controversial Kik and FetLife, or potentially polarizing sites like Parler and Truth Social.

It's not clear if direct-messaging apps like SnapChat would require parental consent.

The intrigue: Earlier this year, lawmakers loosened the state's child labor law. Teens under age 16 no longer need a work permit through the Department of Labor and Licensing before they can start a job.