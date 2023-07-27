1 hour ago - Business

Walmart teams up with PepsiCo on sustainable ag goal

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of combine harvesters making a dollar sign in a field.

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Walmart and PepsiCo will collaborate on a project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4 million metric tons by 2030.

  • Context: The companies say that's equal to keeping what would be used to generate electricity for 778,000 homes for a year out of the atmosphere.

Why it matters: Greenhouse gasses contribute to climate change, which in turn leads to extreme weather events like recent global record-breaking heat waves.

Details: The companies say they'll invest up to $120 million to help U.S. and Canadian farmers adopt regenerative agriculture practices to improve soil health and water quality.

The big picture: Regenerative ag, in part, focuses on land management and livestock grazing to get nutrients back into the soil rather than relying on fertilizers.

  • Potato, oat, corn, wheat, soybean and rice are crops used to make many PepsiCo products sold at Walmart.

The bottom line: Both Walmart and PepsiCo stated their goal is to reach zero emissions across their operations by 2040.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more