Walmart teams up with PepsiCo on sustainable ag goal

Walmart and PepsiCo will collaborate on a project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4 million metric tons by 2030.

Context: The companies say that's equal to keeping what would be used to generate electricity for 778,000 homes for a year out of the atmosphere.

Why it matters: Greenhouse gasses contribute to climate change, which in turn leads to extreme weather events like recent global record-breaking heat waves.

Details: The companies say they'll invest up to $120 million to help U.S. and Canadian farmers adopt regenerative agriculture practices to improve soil health and water quality.

The big picture: Regenerative ag, in part, focuses on land management and livestock grazing to get nutrients back into the soil rather than relying on fertilizers.

Potato, oat, corn, wheat, soybean and rice are crops used to make many PepsiCo products sold at Walmart.

The bottom line: Both Walmart and PepsiCo stated their goal is to reach zero emissions across their operations by 2040.