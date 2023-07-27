Walmart teams up with PepsiCo on sustainable ag goal
Walmart and PepsiCo will collaborate on a project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4 million metric tons by 2030.
- Context: The companies say that's equal to keeping what would be used to generate electricity for 778,000 homes for a year out of the atmosphere.
Why it matters: Greenhouse gasses contribute to climate change, which in turn leads to extreme weather events like recent global record-breaking heat waves.
Details: The companies say they'll invest up to $120 million to help U.S. and Canadian farmers adopt regenerative agriculture practices to improve soil health and water quality.
The big picture: Regenerative ag, in part, focuses on land management and livestock grazing to get nutrients back into the soil rather than relying on fertilizers.
- Potato, oat, corn, wheat, soybean and rice are crops used to make many PepsiCo products sold at Walmart.
The bottom line: Both Walmart and PepsiCo stated their goal is to reach zero emissions across their operations by 2040.
- Walmart reported a 23% reduction of all emissions through 2021, using 2015 as its baseline.
- PepsiCo, which also makes brands like Doritos and Lay's, reported reductions of 25% during the same years.
