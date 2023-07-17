Data: PeopleForBikes; Note: Network scores are based on six categories — safe speeds, protected bike lanes, reallocated space, intersection treatments, network connections, trusted data; Chart: Axios Visuals

Northwest Arkansas cities score high, but not necessarily high enough to rank among the nation's best places to bike.

Driving the news: PeopleForBikes recently released its seventh annual "Best Places to Bike" report, ranking 1,484 U.S. cities based on the quality of their bike network.

How it works: Cities are rated 0-100 based on factors like protected bike lanes, safe crossings, speed limits and connections throughout the city, with scores of 50 and up representing "a great place to bike."

Why it matters: The cycling industry drove $159 million of economic impact in Northwest Arkansas during 2022, according to the University of Arkansas' Center for Business and Economic Research.

Of note: PeopleForBikes' data and rankings highlight cycling as a transportation option — not necessarily as recreation or competition, which account for much of the economic impact in NWA.

State of play: The seven Northwest Arkansas cities included in the rankings didn't rate high overall when compared to peers in either the midsize or small city (Bella Vista and Centerton) categories.

Yes, but: All but two NWA cities outperformed the national average network score of 27 points.

By the numbers: Fayetteville scored 47 — 234th-best overall and 79th among the 499 medium cities that were rated.

Bella Vista scored 46 and was 253rd-best overall, coming in at No. 99 of the 916 small cities ranked.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission sought public input on the 2015 bicycle and pedestrian master plan earlier this year, and a new plan is being drafted.

The backdrop: Bicycle infrastructure improved nationwide as the pandemic-era cycling boom seems to have staying power.

The nine highest-rated large cities improved their score year over year, including three that crossed the threshold of 50.

Those improvements have come via concerted efforts to increase bike safety and accessibility.

