A lack of multilingual resources was the No. 1 reason Pacific Islander and Native American respondents said they don't use the trails as much as they'd like; Asian respondents were split between the language issue and police presence.White people and people with higher incomes are more likely to use Northwest Arkansas' network of trails, according to a report from Bentonville-based nonprofit Trailblazers.

What they did: Trailblazers, along with research firm Equitable Cities and NWA cycling organization Bike.POC, questioned focus groups about trail use habits, such as why and how often they use them and barriers to use. Responses are broken down by race, sex, age and income.

What they're saying: Black, Hispanic and Marshallese focus group participants perceived cycling as an activity geared toward white people, and Black and Hispanic participants said they pictured a white man in expensive gear when asked to visualize a cyclist.

"For two Black/African American participants, they believed that white cyclists ride in the road in places where it isn't safe to do so because of the feeling that they can, which they considered to be entitlement," according to the report.

Black participants said they wouldn't get the same courteousness from drivers if they rode in the street.

The big picture: Some NWA residents can and do use trails more easily and freely than others, and the report seeks to find ways to bridge some of those gaps.

Details: Black respondents were most likely to use trails for commuting or errand-running while white respondents associated trails with fun or connecting with nature. Hispanics and Native Americans also cited commuting to work or school as top reasons they use the trails.

People who made over $100,000 a year were most likely to use the trails daily and for sporting events such as marathons.

Black respondents also cited the presence of law enforcement as the top reason for avoiding trails, while Hispanic respondents noted lack of access to a bicycle or other equipment.

Although NWA's trails are free to use, some respondents cited affordability of biking gear as a barrier. Physical fitness was also a major hurdle for people who made under $70,000 annually.

Women were more than twice as likely as men to mention safety concerns like assault or harassment for not utilizing trails.

What's next: Trailblazers has launched the Trails, Cycling, and Active Transportation Advisory Council that will include members from marginalized and underserved communities.

The report identifies specific neighborhoods across Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and Siloam Springs that should be prioritized when planning and funding trail infrastructure.

What to watch: Some of the top things respondents said could help increase diversity on NWA's trails included: