Former Arkansas tourism secretary proposed cutting 7 state parks

Mike Mills at the Delta Roots Music Festival in April. Photo: Courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

Mike Mills, who on June 2 reportedly resigned as secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, proposed eliminating up to seven state parks, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported.

Driving the news: Through a Freedom of Information Act request, the paper obtained emails from Mills to staffers within Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration.

A May 22 email from Mills to Teddy Stewart, chief of staff for first gentleman Bryan Sanders, requests a meeting to discuss "possible concessions at lodge parks, eliminating up to 7 state parks … the promotion of 3 upper management people" and a War Memorial Stadium strategic plan.

A May 24 email from Mills to Shea Lewis, then-director of state parks and current interim secretary, outlined his recommendations for eliminating:

The email to Lewis also notes the department will have to fill 93 open jobs "to elevate the bar at parks" and notes a "possible solution" is to "concession out parks lodging and restaurants." The email also details problems regarding "accounting, long term employees, quality control."

Flashback: Bryan Sanders was appointed chair of the Natural State Advisory Council in January, which is tasked with growing the state's economy through tourism.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Times and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that members of the State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission met with Sanders on June 13 without notifying the public, a possible violation of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act of 1967.