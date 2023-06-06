Arkansas' tourism secretary shake-up

Mike Mills at the Delta Roots Music Festival in April. Photo: Courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

Less than six months into her term as Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is searching for a new cabinet member.

What happened: At 5pm last Friday, Sanders' office sent out a news release noting the appointment of Shea Lewis as interim secretary of the Arkansas Department Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT).

The statement said Mike Mills, founder of the Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca and a longtime advocate of the Natural State, was stepping "away from the administration."

Driving the news: The timing of the release and lack of comment by Mills makes it unclear whether he left the position willingly.

Travis Napper, state tourism director, announced last week he would leave for a new job with Oxford Economics on June 23.

Why it matters: The department estimated Arkansas visitors spent $8 billion in fiscal 2021, bringing in $467 million in tax revenue and supporting more than 64,000 jobs.

Context: Sanders in February appointed a Natural State Advisory Council chaired by husband Bryan Sanders, signaling that growing the state's economy through tourism is a priority for her administration.

The intrigue: Just a day before the Mills announcement, he praised Napper to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: "The challenges the Division of Tourism faced [during the pandemic] were unprecedented but with his help the tourism industry recovered more quickly than other states," Mills wrote.

What they're saying: "Mr. Mills submitted his letter of resignation and the Governor accepted," Sanders' spokesperson Alexa Henning wrote in an email.

The other side: Mills couldn't be reached by Axios, but a social media post in response to praise from the director of heritage published by the Arkansas Times seems to indicate his parting wasn't congenial:

"Jimmy Bryant I was doing fine until I read this. I couldn't even read it to my wife because my eyes were full of tears," Mills wrote.

"My heart was breaking."

What we're watching: Lewis was named interim secretary. There's no indication if Sanders is seeking a replacement outside the department yet.