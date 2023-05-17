Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The Northwest Arkansas metropolitan statistical area again is on two lists for best places to live and work.

Yes, but: The area has slipped slightly in rankings.

Driving the news: The Milken Institute, a nonprofit think tank, placed NWA as No. 9 on its annual best-performing cities list, down one spot from a year earlier.

The area also came in as No. 10 on U.S. News' annual best places to live list, down from No. 7 last year.

Both rankings were published Tuesday.

What they did: Milken's ranking reflects cities' effectiveness at leveraging resources to promote economic growth and provide residents with access to essential services and infrastructure.

U.S. News ranks cities on quality of life, desirability, job market and "value," which includes housing affordability.

What they're saying: "Despite the presence of Fortune 500 companies, [the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan statistical area] lags in the development of the high-tech sector," the Milken report reads.

The metro ranks 184th among large cities in high-tech GDP, the report points out.

It may prove difficult for [NWA] to join the ranks of the regional financial hubs without more large high-tech industries in the area, it states.

Reality check: Northwest Arkansas and its entrepreneurs experienced a dramatic increase in investment capital during 2022.

In addition to a massive in-the-works campus for Walmart's headquarters, there's a major project under way to develop a new school of medicine.

Efforts are also in progress to leverage the area's expertise in the transportation and logistics industries and to capitalize on natural amenities for increased outdoor recreation.

💭 Worth's thought bubble: Some of these may qualify as "high-tech" in the future, but the more likely scenario is a mix of industries driving NWA's economy in the long term.