Data: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

The four medical marijuana dispensaries in Benton and Washington counties sold a combined 2,361 pounds during the first quarter of the year — about 17% of the total sold statewide.

Why it matters: Arkansas collects 6.5% tax revenue on medical marijuana sales, which goes to support schools, infrastructure and other state government activities.

An additional 4% privilege tax goes to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, for the establishment of a national cancer institute.

By the numbers: NWA's first quarter total is 6.3% lower than the same period in 2022 when five dispensaries sold 2,521 pounds.

In October 2022, Osage Creek moved from Fayetteville to Eureka Springs in Carroll County, lowering the two-county area's dispensaries to four.

Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent about $70.4 million on more than 13,800 pounds during the first quarter.

What they're saying: "State tax revenue from medical marijuana totaled $32 million in 2022," spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration, Scott Hardin, said in an email.