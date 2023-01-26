Data: Arkansas Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

At the end of 2022, Arkansas had 89,855 medical marijuana cardholders — roughly 3% of the state's population.

By the numbers: Those patients spent a record $276.3 million to buy 50,600 pounds.

Card carriers grew in number by 8.5% from last January but were down slightly from a peak of 92,035 at the end of September.

State of play: The industry is taking root in the Natural State. One new dispensary was added last year — Good Day Farm in Van Buren — and another relocated from Fayetteville to Eureka Springs.

Meanwhile, at least two dispensaries expanded in 2022.

On average, each user purchased about a half pound of medical marijuana last year.

Of note: Arkansas voters rejected legalization of recreational marijuana in November.