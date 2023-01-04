1 hour ago - Business
Nearly a fifth of state's medical marijuana sold in Northwest Arkansas
Nearly 18% of the medical marijuana sold in November 2022 was purchased at NWA's four dispensaries — more than 803 pounds.
Why it matters: The state collects 6.5% tax revenue on medical marijuana sales, which goes to support schools, infrastructure and other state government activities.
- An additional 4% privilege tax goes to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, specifically for the establishment of a national cancer institute.
By the numbers: Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent about $23.2 million in November on 4,489 pounds.
- The state collected $29.4 million in on the sale of 45,677 pounds during the first 11 months of 2022.
Flashback: In November voters denied a proposal to make recreational marijuana legal in Arkansas.
