Rents dip nationally, but vacancies remain tight in NWA

Data: Arvest Skyline Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

The median U.S. asking rent fell 0.4% year over year to $1,937 in March, per a Redfin analysis — the first drop since March 2020.

But in Northwest Arkansas, rent is 27% higher than two years ago — an average asking price of $926 at the end of 2022 — and vacancy rates remain low.

Why it matters: Rising rent prices make it harder for lower- and middle-range wage earners to afford living in NWA.

Regional and national experts have warned that unattainable housing could price out essential workers like teachers, service employees and firefighters.

What's happening: The average asking rent in NWA at the end of 2020 was $729. The price has increased every six months through the end of 2022, according to data from the Skyline Report.

Zoom out: National demand for rental property is falling because people appear to have reached their price limits, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Rents are still 20% higher than right before the start of the pandemic, overall inflation is hurting and there's growing economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, supply is rising because hundreds of thousands of newly constructed multifamily apartments came on the market in 2022 — built at a record pace — per an analysis of Census data on new residential construction.

By the numbers: Vacancy rates in NWA's four largest cities have consistently dropped despite new multifamily housing being built and leased in both Benton and Washington counties.

Vacancy rates were between 1% and 2.4% at the end of the year, according to the Arvest Skyline Report.

Multifamily building-permit value — a broad measure showing that more apartment space is under construction — was $333 million, down from $371 million as of June 30, 2022.

By comparison, multifamily building-permit value was $216 million in the second half of 2021, up from $204.5 million in the first half of 2021.

Reality check: The national numbers don't mean everyone can suddenly afford a better place to live. Rents are still historically high.

While they're down 9% from last year in Chicago and 11% in Austin, rents are still soaring in Raleigh, North Carolina (up 17%) and Cleveland (15%).

What we're watching: Bentonville recently created a housing affordability workgroup and has pledged to implement policies to create an environment where developers can build moderately priced housing in areas with convenient access to jobs, services and amenities.