Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

It's happening. Rents are coming down, for realsies. The median U.S. asking rent fell 0.4% year over year to $1,937 in March, per a Redfin analysis.

Why it matters: It's the first annual decline since March 2020, when, well, you know.

What's happening: It's a supply and demand story.

Demand is falling because people appear to have reached their price limits. Rents are still 20% higher than they were right before the pandemic, overall inflation is hurting and there's growing economic uncertainty.

Supply is rising because hundreds of thousands of newly constructed multifamily apartments came on the market last year, at a record pace, per an analysis of Census data on new residential construction, conducted by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

Reality check: This doesn't mean everyone can suddenly afford a better place to live. Rents are still historically high.

And they're not falling everywhere. While they're down 9% from last year in Chicago and 11% in Austin, rents are still soaring in Raleigh (up 17%) and Cleveland (15%). (See the full lists here.)

Meanwhile, a lot of that new construction is in high-cost rentals, as the Center notes.

