U.S. Pro Cup mountain bike races take off in Fayetteville

A competitor from the mountain bike races in 2022. Photo: Worth Sparkman

For the third consecutive year, Centennial Park in Fayetteville will host the U.S. Pro Cup, featuring pro and amateur cross-country mountain bike races.

Events start Wednesday and run through Sunday.

Why it matters: Professional-level bike events bring international attention to NWA as a cycling destination. It also allows Fayetteville to get maximum use out of Centennial Park, a $3.3 million project built for cyclo-cross and mountain bike racing.

State of play: More than 1,300 cyclists are registered to participate this year, Ty Kady, director of the event told Axios in an email.

Competitors from 11 countries, including Japan, Germany, Honduras and Estonia, will participate.

Flashback: In 2021, about 1,300 competitors attended over two weekends.

The economic impact from that weekend was estimated to be more than $500,000.

For your calendar, here's a handful of upcoming NWA cycling events:

