U.S. Pro Cup mountain bike races take off in Fayetteville

A competitor from the mountain bike races in 2022. Photo: Worth Sparkman

For the third consecutive year, Centennial Park in Fayetteville will host the U.S. Pro Cup, featuring pro and amateur cross-country mountain bike races.

  • Events start Wednesday and run through Sunday.

Why it matters: Professional-level bike events bring international attention to NWA as a cycling destination. It also allows Fayetteville to get maximum use out of Centennial Park, a $3.3 million project built for cyclo-cross and mountain bike racing.

State of play: More than 1,300 cyclists are registered to participate this year, Ty Kady, director of the event told Axios in an email.

  • Competitors from 11 countries, including Japan, Germany, Honduras and Estonia, will participate.

Flashback: In 2021, about 1,300 competitors attended over two weekends.

  • The economic impact from that weekend was estimated to be more than $500,000.

What's next: For your calendar, here's a handful of upcoming NWA cycling events:

