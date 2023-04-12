U.S. Pro Cup mountain bike races take off in Fayetteville
For the third consecutive year, Centennial Park in Fayetteville will host the U.S. Pro Cup, featuring pro and amateur cross-country mountain bike races.
- Events start Wednesday and run through Sunday.
Why it matters: Professional-level bike events bring international attention to NWA as a cycling destination. It also allows Fayetteville to get maximum use out of Centennial Park, a $3.3 million project built for cyclo-cross and mountain bike racing.
State of play: More than 1,300 cyclists are registered to participate this year, Ty Kady, director of the event told Axios in an email.
- Competitors from 11 countries, including Japan, Germany, Honduras and Estonia, will participate.
Flashback: In 2021, about 1,300 competitors attended over two weekends.
- The economic impact from that weekend was estimated to be more than $500,000.
What's next: For your calendar, here's a handful of upcoming NWA cycling events:
- April 30 — NWA Spring Classic road races
- May 1 — Kicks off National Bike Month
- May 1 — Start of the National Bike Challenge; NWA's sign-up page
- May 19 — National Bike to Work Day
- May 18-21 — Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race
- May 25-28 — Bentonville Bike Fest
- May 31 — Natural State Criterium Series (also June 28 and July 26)
- June 24 — Highlands Gravel Classic, a Union Cycliste Internationale gravel world series event
