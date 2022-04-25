Mountain bikes max out Fayetteville's Centennial Park

High winds Saturday and a threat of storms Sunday made for exciting mountain bike racing at Fayetteville's Centennial Park.

What happened: The U.S. Pro Cup's top performers, elite women and men were scheduled to race on Sunday afternoon, but instead raced late Saturday.

One of the most exciting features on the track, a 5- to 6-foot drop off "Oz Mountain," was closed due to high winds. Riders instead took a bone-jarring, stair-step decline on each lap.

The bottom line: In all, about 300 riders from ages 8 to 66 participated in the four-day event. (See full race results.)

A pro elite woman jumps a ramp Saturday. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Junior men avoid the rock drop and ride down a staircase from Oz Mountain. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios