Mountain bikes max out Fayetteville's Centennial Park

Worth Sparkman
A pro elite woman races at Centennial Park on Saturday. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

High winds Saturday and a threat of storms Sunday made for exciting mountain bike racing at Fayetteville's Centennial Park.

What happened: The U.S. Pro Cup's top performers, elite women and men were scheduled to race on Sunday afternoon, but instead raced late Saturday.

  • One of the most exciting features on the track, a 5- to 6-foot drop off "Oz Mountain," was closed due to high winds. Riders instead took a bone-jarring, stair-step decline on each lap.

The bottom line: In all, about 300 riders from ages 8 to 66 participated in the four-day event. (See full race results.)

Woman mountain biker gets some air off a ramp.
A pro elite woman jumps a ramp Saturday. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Junior men avoid the rock drop and ride down a staircase from Oz Mountain. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Another elite pro woman catches air. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
