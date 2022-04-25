Mountain bikes max out Fayetteville's Centennial Park
High winds Saturday and a threat of storms Sunday made for exciting mountain bike racing at Fayetteville's Centennial Park.
What happened: The U.S. Pro Cup's top performers, elite women and men were scheduled to race on Sunday afternoon, but instead raced late Saturday.
- One of the most exciting features on the track, a 5- to 6-foot drop off "Oz Mountain," was closed due to high winds. Riders instead took a bone-jarring, stair-step decline on each lap.
The bottom line: In all, about 300 riders from ages 8 to 66 participated in the four-day event. (See full race results.)
