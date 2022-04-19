Mountain bikers to compete in U.S. Pro Cup at Centennial Park

Olympic-level mountain bikers will be in Northwest Arkansas this week.

What's happening: For the second consecutive year, Centennial Park will host the U.S. Pro Cup, featuring pro and amateur cross-country mountain bike races. The races start Wednesday and run through Sunday in Fayetteville.

It's family-friendly and free.

Why it matters: Hosting professional-level cycling events brings international attention to NWA as a cycling destination. It also allows Fayetteville to get maximum usage from Centennial Park, a $3.3 million project that was built specifically for cyclo-cross racing.

Flashback: Last year, more than 1,300 competitors attended the event, which was held over two weekends.

They came from more than 35 states and Mexico, Canada, Columbia, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, Hazel Hernandez, vice president of communications for Experience Fayetteville, told Axios.

The economic impact of that weekend is estimated to be more than $500,000, Hernandez said.

How to watch: Most of the races will weave back into the woods around Centennial Park, but will use man-made rock features on the cyclo-cross track with an "ominous rock drop" (see photo).

The rock drop is a great place to spectate, Brannon Pack, director of cycling tourism for Experience Fayetteville, tells us. "That's going to be a rowdy little spot," he said. "Bring the cowbells — let's make some noise."

Plus, there's always the start/finish line.

The schedule:

Wednesday is a full day of junior men and women professional races.

There's no racing on Thursday.

Short-track racing on Friday will be a fun watch because spectators can see most of the track, and it's non-stop action, Pack said.

Saturday and Sunday mornings are amateur races.

Saturday afternoon is for the elite juniors, and Sunday afternoon is for elite men and women.

What's next: A handful of upcoming NWA cycling events: