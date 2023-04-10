The 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature adjourned Friday after filing more than 1,400 bills — 590 from the Senate and 849 from the House.

In all, 483 pieces of legislation navigated the process and were signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders since the session began Jan. 9, a spokesperson told Axios.

The big picture: Lawmakers passed sweeping multimillion dollar packages for education and criminal justice reform, while approving an income tax cut.

They also collectively cosigned measures that will make it harder for citizens to get proposals on the ballot, restrict the rights of transgender people and a social media constraint aimed at children.

Why it matters: Just like the executive orders Sanders signed her first day in office, many laws championed by the Republican supermajority Legislature will set the tone for Arkansans over the next several years.

What they're saying: Through a spokesperson, Sanders said she's thankful to lawmakers that "have been great partners helping get bold, transformational policy changes through the Legislature on behalf of the state of Arkansas."

Catch up quick: Bills sent to Sanders' desk this week include:

SB362 requiring age verification for new social media users and parental permission for anyone under age 18.

SB495 , known as the Protect Arkansas Act, would revise criminal justice and the state's parole system, requiring people convicted of serious crimes to serve most of their sentence. It also allocates $470 million to add 3,000 new prison beds.

SB549 would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% retroactively to Jan. 1.

HB1468 is a measure that prohibits teachers and staff from addressing a student by pronouns "inconsistent" with the student's sex assigned at birth unless provided written permission from parents.

HB1663 will create a criminal offense for a person to knowingly expose another to fentanyl.

HB1688 would increase funding for public schools by $75 million, a 2.8% per-student increase.

Identical bills, SB569 and HB1833, will increase the state general revenue budget by $177.7 million to $6.2 billion.

Yes, but: Measures that failed to advance include:

HB1610 that would have changed the state's Freedom of Information Act to allow informal meetings between elected officials without them being considered public.

SB71, which would have effectively eliminated affirmative action in state government by prohibiting preferential treatment.

What we're watching: Sanders is expected to sign several bills this week.