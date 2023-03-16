Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders turns to tax cuts and public safety proposal

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks in NWA for the first time since her inauguration. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told journalists Wednesday she intends to sign the bill this week that would create a monument to unborn children.

Driving the news: Sanders made her first public speech in NWA as governor, attending an Economic Arkansas awards event in Rogers.

Economics Arkansas is a nonprofit that promotes economic literacy, personal finance and entrepreneurship for students in grades pre-K through 12.

Catch up quick: Sanders delivered the keynote address, largely focusing on actions she's taken since her inauguration: the LEARNS education bill signed last week, the establishment of a workforce cabinet and the importance of teaching children to manage money.

What's next: After the event, Sanders answered a few questions about upcoming plans:

Lawmakers should expect proposed legislation for public safety — as promised during her campaign — any day, Sanders said.

Truth in sentencing — so that those convicted of a crime are clear on their full sentence — and prison capacity issues are priorities for her administration, she added.

Phasing out income taxes.

What she's saying: Cutting taxes will have to be done "responsibly," Sanders said, though she did not elaborate.

"I think we're going to make great progress on all three fronts during this legislative session," Sanders said.

Of note: Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt Transportation, was awarded the Excellence in Free Enterprise honor by Economics Arkansas for her work building and expanding new business divisions within the company.