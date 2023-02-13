Sarah Huckabee Sanders aims to streamline Arkansas' future of work

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders established the Governor's Workforce Cabinet through an executive order last week, appointing Mike Rogers, formerly Tyson Foods' senior director of maintenance and refrigeration, as its chief workforce officer.

Why it matters: The group will focus on career and technical education and workforce development opportunities, so young adults are "prepared for high-wage, high-growth careers."

Many employers are moving away from college degree requirements in order to attract workers.

The Sanders administration estimates that less than 50% of high school graduates attend college or post-secondary training.

What's changing: The move streamlines Arkansas' focus on workforce development, creating a single entity to bring together the six state agencies that previously had coordinated on the issue.

Its duties will include working on career education and workforce revenue streams, as well as overseeing investments by state government.

Flashback: Bolstering career readiness was a Sanders campaign promise as part of her commitments to boost education in the Natural State.