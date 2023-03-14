Natural State banks are in good financial shape, several industry experts told Axios Northwest Arkansas on Monday.

Driving the news: Silicon Valley Bank and New York's Signature Bank failed over the weekend. Then, on Sunday night, the government said it would fully guarantee depositors and unveiled a new, bottomless facility to ensure all banks can access cash on favorable terms should they see deposit runs of their own, Axios' Neil Irwin reports.

Why it matters: The 114 banks doing business in Arkansas manage more than $95 billion in deposits made by individuals and businesses, so the Fed's move should assure them all their money is safe.

Details: SVB failed essentially because there was a run on its deposits late last week. Signature Bank, previously known as one of the most crypto-friendly institutions on Wall Street, failed after crypto bank Silvergate crumbled last week.

What they're saying: "Arkansas banks are in a very good financial position and the industry remains strong," state Bank Commissioner Susannah Marshall told Axios. She called the state's banking industry "stable" and "healthy."

"I think our banks are in great shape," Randy Dennis, president of Little Rock bank consulting firm DD&F Consulting, said. Most institutions in the state serve communities where they operate and haven't gotten caught up in cryptocurrency or investing in bonds like SVB.

Zoom in: Phil Libin moved to Bentonville from the San Francisco Bay Area in 2021. The co-founder and CEO of All Turtles and video conference company mmhmm has banked with SVB for 15 years.

"We're still not 100% sure that the payroll system got rewired correctly because everyone's doing this at the same time," he said. But we're "absolutely fine. It was just kind of a weekend from Hell."

Gary Head, chairman and CEO of Fayetteville-based Signature Bank of Arkansas, told Axios NWA he called his largest clients over the weekend to assure them his bank isn't tied to Signature Bank.

"To the credit of most people, they read the rest of the [news] story" and there wasn't any confusion, he said.

The bottom line: Head added that past-due loans in the region — a measure of how well people are paying back money they've borrowed — are lower than he's seen in his 40-year career.

What's next: Banks report quarterly data to the FDIC at the end of March and it's usually public in late April.