1 hour ago - Business

Audio file: 4 Arkansas podcasts to take in right now

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of a deer looking at its phone and wearing yellow headphones.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We've curated a collection of Arkansas-related podcasts for your consideration:

🎬 Film producer and Bentonville resident Kristin Mann tells Arkansas Inc. about moviemaking in the Natural State. She worked on the upcoming rom-com "What Happens Later" starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny that was filmed partly in NWA.

🛶 "I am Northwest Arkansas" explores how assistant professor Taryn Mead and program manager Matthew Myers are fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem especially in the outdoor recreation industry through the University of Arkansas' Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Venture Innovation Program.

🐔 Casey Owens, a professor of poultry science at UofA, talks with "Meatingpod" about the phenomenon of "woody breast," a meat-quality issue that arises when companies grow larger chickens.

🏢 Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business, talks with Dan Andrews, CEO at Tempus Realty Partners, about the ins and outs of commercial real estate investment on the "Be Epic" podcast.

