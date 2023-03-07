Tyson Foods researchers are experimenting with how robots can improve interactions with a variety of biological tissues.

Unlike the automotive industry, meat and poultry come in infinite sizes, shapes and weights.

Context: Since launching its Tyson Manufacturing Automation Center (TMAC) in downtown Springdale in late 2019, the company has relied more on automation to perform some of its operations.

Why it matters: Historically, meatpacking is a dangerous job, though the industry has improved dramatically in recent years. Robots can take over risky and repetitive tasks, reducing injuries and worker fatigue.

The technology can also fill in some positions where labor is tight.

What's happening: CEO Donnie King, in a 2021 earnings call, said Tyson would invest $1.3 billion in automation. At the time, the jobs were hard to fill — especially in meatpacking where COVID-19 became a safety issue — and demand was high.

The company said then it was increasing its use of technology to debone chicken — a hands-on, labor-intensive job with high turnover.

Zoom out: Labor continues to be an issue for Tyson. The company cited shortages as a factor that contributed to its lower earnings in the first-quarter report released in February but did not provide additional details.

Of note: Tyson mostly purchases commercially available robotics from vendors, then adapts the tools to work in the cold, wet environment of a meat plant.

Director of TMAC Marty Linn declined to show Axios a demonstration of a mock deboning line in the lab, citing proprietary technology.

What they're saying: "There's potential for more than robotics," Chetan Kapoor, Tyson’s head of automation, told Axios.

"Robotics is just a physical aspect of the intelligence" piece of the overall automation puzzle.

Kapoor described a machine that can look at a cutlet and determine its internal temperature, and another that can view any meat in a tray, determine whether it's chicken, beef or pork, and print a label on the spot.

By the numbers: Since opening, more than 650 Tyson employees from across the nation have received training at TMAC, a spokesperson for the company said in an email.

A robotics technician typically earns 10% more than someone who works on traditional automation equipment.

Reality check: Robots won't replace human workers anytime soon. A recent survey of 2,000 workers found only about 14% had electronic competition.

What we're watching: In its quarterly earnings report, Tyson said it plans to spend about $2.5 billion in fiscal 2023 on "capacity expansion and … automation to alleviate labor challenges" and product R&D.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.