Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Northwest Arkansas drivers spent an average of $3.06 per gallon of gas in January, per GasBuddy data. That's down 3% from a year ago but up 1% from the month prior.

Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in January — down 6% year over year but up 2% from Jan. 1.

The big picture: Cheaper gas is good news for American consumers, especially commuters.

Yes, but: Lower prices may lessen incentives for drivers to switch to more efficient cars, go electric or embrace public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Gas prices are also a political football, rightfully so or not.

When they're high, many Americans blame whoever's in the Oval Office — even though, as Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, the president lacks significant control over the cost of commodities priced on global markets, oil included.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper gasoline.

A barrel of west Texas intermediate crude — a common industry benchmark — cost around $76 as of late February, down from about $122 in June 2022.

Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions against Russia — a major oil producer — that followed.

As the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, CNN reports.

Zoom in: San Francisco's average gas prices are among the country's highest, coming in at $4.76 per gallon in February. (Taxes, regulations and snags with local refining operations can sometimes lead to higher prices across California).

Houston drivers are enjoying some of the cheapest prices nationwide at just $2.93/gallon.

Reality check: Charging up an EV isn't always significantly cheaper than filling a tank with gasoline — especially on road trips, Axios' Joann Muller recently found,