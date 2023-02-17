Developers announced Thursday that Austin, Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema — a combo bar, restaurant and movie theater — will anchor the location that was once home to Fayetteville's 112 Drive-in.

The big picture: The 36-acre site is zoned for mixed use and will also host retail shops and 200 rental homes. Developers have dubbed the location "The Aronson" after Little Rock-native Maxwell Henry Aronson, who later went by Gilbert M. "Broncho Billy" Anderson.

Details: The Alamo will seat nearly 800 people in its planned eight theaters. An outdoor drive-in screen will pay homage to the 112 Drive-in that operated at the location from 1980 through 2022.

Flashback: Last year, CL Partners of Rogers bought the land and buildings.

What's next: The development was on the Fayetteville Planning Commission's agenda for Thursday.