112 Drive-In owners want to rezone property to allow housing
Owners of Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In are looking to rezone the property's 20 acres to an urban thoroughfare district, the Fayetteville Flyer first reported.
- New zoning would allow for mixed commercial and residential use on the property.
- The location will be sold to CL Partners, LLC, the Flyer reports.
Driving the news: All of NWA is short on housing. Plans for the property include single-family homes, townhouses, retail/restaurant space and an 805-seat theater with a beer garden.
- The current movie screen would be replaced with housing, but the plans still indicate a single outdoor screen to the south of the new cinema.
Context: The 112 Drive-In operates in warmer months and recently announced April 8 as its season-opening date. "License 2 Quill" (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) and "The Lost City" will play.
- The cost is $10 per person over age 13; $5 per person from ages 6 to 12; and free for anyone under five.
Why it matters: Drive-ins are a unique part of American culture, serving as a backdrop for teenage Baby Boomers through the 1950s and 1960s. Once ubiquitous, there are now only 318 in the U.S., according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.
- There are three drive-ins in Arkansas; the others are in Kenda and Mountain View, both in North Central Arkansas.
Details: CL Partners of Rogers was incorporated in February. Former photographer and filmmaker, David Anderson of Little Rock, is the manager of the LLC.
What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Anderson said, "We love movies and drive-ins and building walkable, green communities. It is our plan and intention to build a truly special neighborhood entertainment destination for all to enjoy."
- He declined to elaborate on details about the project or who other investors are but noted they will work closely with Fayetteville on the review process.
Of note: Estimated market value on the property and the building based on the Washington County assessor's report is $832,650.
