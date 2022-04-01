112 Drive-In owners want to rezone property to allow housing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Owners of Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In are looking to rezone the property's 20 acres to an urban thoroughfare district, the Fayetteville Flyer first reported.

New zoning would allow for mixed commercial and residential use on the property.

The location will be sold to CL Partners, LLC, the Flyer reports.

Driving the news: All of NWA is short on housing. Plans for the property include single-family homes, townhouses, retail/restaurant space and an 805-seat theater with a beer garden.

The current movie screen would be replaced with housing, but the plans still indicate a single outdoor screen to the south of the new cinema.

Context: The 112 Drive-In operates in warmer months and recently announced April 8 as its season-opening date. "License 2 Quill" (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) and "The Lost City" will play.

The cost is $10 per person over age 13; $5 per person from ages 6 to 12; and free for anyone under five.

Why it matters: Drive-ins are a unique part of American culture, serving as a backdrop for teenage Baby Boomers through the 1950s and 1960s. Once ubiquitous, there are now only 318 in the U.S., according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.

There are three drive-ins in Arkansas; the others are in Kenda and Mountain View, both in North Central Arkansas.

A proposed plan for the 112 Drive-In property. Courtesy of the City of Fayetteville

Details: CL Partners of Rogers was incorporated in February. Former photographer and filmmaker, David Anderson of Little Rock, is the manager of the LLC.

What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Anderson said, "We love movies and drive-ins and building walkable, green communities. It is our plan and intention to build a truly special neighborhood entertainment destination for all to enjoy."

He declined to elaborate on details about the project or who other investors are but noted they will work closely with Fayetteville on the review process.

Of note: Estimated market value on the property and the building based on the Washington County assessor's report is $832,650.