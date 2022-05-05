Owners of Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In succeeded in getting 22 acres of the 36-acre property rezoned to mixed residential and commercial use, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

The Fayetteville City Council approved the request with an 8-0 vote.

Why it matters: Plans for the property include single-family homes, townhouses, retail/restaurant space and a theater with a beer garden.

Steve Brooks, a lawyer representing the property's buyer, said the plan also includes a drive-in theater, both the Democrat-Gazette and Fayetteville Flyer report.

Context: CL Partners, LLC of Rogers has lined up to buy the property. The company's manager is former photographer and filmmaker, Dave Anderson of Little Rock.

What they're saying: Anderson told us in April: "It is our plan and intention to build a truly special neighborhood entertainment destination for all to enjoy."

Flashback: According to Cinema Treasures, the drive-in first opened in 1980 and has a capacity of 420 cars.

It operates in warmer months and opened for the year in April. It costs $10 for people 13 or older, $5 for kids 6 to 12; and free for anyone 5 or under.

Of note: Axios incorrectly reported the estimated market value of the property in April. That assessment was based on only one of six parcels owned by 112 Drive-in Inc.