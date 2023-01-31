Northwest Arkansas' economy is resilient, but housing is needed

Some economists are bullish the U.S. can avoid a recession, citing continued wage and job growth, Talk Business & Politics reports.

Driving the news: The annual Arkansas Business Forecast Luncheon took place last week in Rogers, hosted by the University of Arkansas' Center for Business & Economic Research (CBER).

Three experts shared perspectives on global, national and regional economies.

The big picture: The strength of the job market will provide a "soft landing" for the U.S. and Northwest Arkansas, the experts agreed.

Walmart's chief economist, John List, said the current U.S. economy does not look like the last 10 recessions: The unemployment rate has dropped from 4% to 3.5% since early 2022, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Underemployment, when a person who wants to work full time is only able to get a part-time job, is at a 20-year low, according to List.

Zoom in: NWA could see up to 5,000 new jobs this year, according to Mervin Jeberaj, director of the university's CBER.

Earlier this month, the Northwest Arkansas Council told Axios there were more than 9,600 job openings in the area.

The region’s housing market has cooled some since June, Jeberaj noted, but prices are still high due to the continued influx of people.

The bottom line: Not enough housing has been built to accommodate demand, he said.