Northwest Arkansas' housing forecast even pricier in 2023

Data: Zillow; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Home prices in the Northwest Arkansas metro area are expected to rise 3.7% by October 2023 compared to the same time in 2022, according to data from Zillow.

State of play: Existing home sales nationwide have fallen for nine months as mortgage rates were on the rise. They've been trending down over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, interest rates are expected to keep climbing as the Fed works to tamp down inflation.

Why it matters: As prices increase, it becomes more difficult for low- and middle-wage earners to buy a home in the NWA market.

Flashback: According to the September Skyline Report, NWA's home prices were up a whopping 27% in the first half of 2022 — to an average of $385,821 — compared with the same period in 2021.

Yes, but: Price increases have slowed a little in the past few months, Desiree Stock, real estate agent with Collier & Associates, told Axios.

Based on what she's recently seen in the home market, Stock expects home prices to go up about 5% in NWA next year, a little higher than Zillow's estimate.

Some locations like downtown Fayetteville or Bentonville, and homes near the Razorback Regional Greenway, may see increases closer to 7-8%, she said.

By the numbers: The five-year, on-the-market home inventory peaked at more than 3,200 in November 2018.

As of Dec. 3, there were about 1,320 homes on the market, up from about 990 the same week last year.

The 12-month low was 650 in February.

Meanwhile, Rent Cafe newly ranked the NWA metropolitan area as the No. 1 hottest small rental market in the U.S.