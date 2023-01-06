U.S. adds 223,000 jobs in December, capping a strong year for the labor market

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

Employers finished the year with a burst of hiring: The economy added 223,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate fell back to a half-century low of 3.5%, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market is still chugging along with healthy demand for workers, the latest sign that the economy is holding up despite recession fears.

December's payroll gains are slightly higher than the 200,000 that economists forecast for the month.

Jobs growth moderated from November's gains, which were revised down to 256,000. In October, updated figures show the economy added 263,000 jobs, 21,000 fewer than initially estimated.

Details: Average hourly earnings, one measure of wage growth, rose by 0.3% in December or 4.6% over the past 12 months — a slightly slower pace than the 0.4% monthly rise in November (which was revised lower from 0.6%).

The share of people employed or searching for work, known as the labor force participation rate, ticked up only slightly to 62.3%, compared to 62.1% in November.

The big picture: In an attempt to crush inflation, the Federal Reserve has swiftly raised interest rates and signaled further increases ahead. While job growth has moderated, the labor market has stayed resilient — a welcome development for workers.

The Fed, however, is concerned that hot demand for too-few workers will cause employees to keep raising wages in a way they view as unsustainable, and stoke inflation.

Where it stands: The December jobs data is one of the last major labor market indicators of 2022, a solid year of job gains that brought the nation back to pre-pandemic levels of employment, and then some. (It is still short of the level where it would have been had the pandemic not happened at all.)

The economy added more than 4.5 million jobs last year, with an average of roughly 375,000 jobs added each month.

But overall labor force participation rate remains stubbornly below its pre-pandemic level. Some of that shortfall is due to deaths from COVID-19, but other reasons include excess retirements and slower immigration.



