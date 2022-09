Data: FRED; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

There was a heartening rise in the labor force of 786,000 people in August, causing an uptick in the overall labor force participation rate. But the rate for Americans over 55 actually fell last month to 38.6%.

Between the lines: Health concerns, caregiving needs and rising investment values were some of the drivers of the Great Retirement, according to the St. Louis Fed.