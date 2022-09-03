Note: H1B includes H1B1s. Data: U.S. Department of State; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

When countries can't produce enough of something to meet demand, they generally import it from abroad. Over the past couple of years, however, the pace at which the U.S. has been importing foreign labor has fallen off a cliff.

By the numbers: If a multinational wants to transfer a worker from a foreign country to the U.S., it applies for an L-1 visa. In 2019, 76,988 such visas were issued — along with 80,720 L-2 visas for spouses and dependents, who are also allowed to work while here.