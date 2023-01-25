Former deputies Levi White and Zack King were arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident where they were filmed apparently beating a suspect last August.

Details: The former officers are charged with civil rights violations of using excessive force.

Background: White, King and Mulberry officer Thell Riddle were seen hitting and kneeing Randall Worcester in footage that circulated widely on social media.

The FBI, U.S. Department of Justice and Arkansas State Police investigated the incident.

King and White were fired from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office last October.

What's next: A trial date is set for April 3. White and King have pleaded not guilty, KNWA reported.