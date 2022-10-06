Arkansas officers in violent arrest video fired

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has fired two deputies seen in an August video that emerged online of a man, Randal Worcester, apparently being beaten during an arrest.

The latest: Deputies Zack King and Levi White were fired within the past two weeks, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office administrative assistant confirmed to KNWA.

The exact date of their dismissal was not provided.

Catch up quick: A video showing King, White and Mulberry officer Thell Riddle widely circulated on social media on Aug. 21. The officers were suspended that day.

The FBI, Department of Justice and Arkansas State Police launched investigations and the state police gave their findings to a special prosecutor last month.

Yes, and: Worcester filed a civil lawsuit on Aug. 29 against the officers as well as Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante and Mulberry police chief Shannon Gregory in their official capacities and the sheriff's office, police department, city and county.

What they're saying: Damante previously said in video statement that prior to the incident with police officers, Worcester threatened a gas station employee with a knife, telling her he would cut her face, and spit on her.