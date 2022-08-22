The Crawford County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the three officers seen beating a suspect in Mulberry on Sunday as deputies Zack King and Levi White of the sheriff's office and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.

Catch up quick: A video of the officers hitting and kneeing Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, during an arrest quickly circulated on social media on Sunday. By evening, the officers had been put on leave and the Arkansas State Police confirmed the department was investigating the incident.

What they're saying: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson acknowledged the incident during a news conference on Monday.

"First of all, that is reprehensible conduct in which a suspect is beat in that fashion … Certainly that suspect had a history of concern that was legitimate for the officers, but what that response was was not consistent with the training that they received as certified officers with the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy," Hutchinson said.

State of play: Hutchinson said that in addition to the ongoing investigation by state police, the U.S. attorney and the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice are conducting a separate investigation.

Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said during a news conference on Monday that the FBI is also investigating and the sheriff's office will cooperate with all investigations.

Col. Bill Bryant, director of the state police, confirmed the officers are suspended with pay.

Yes, and: Damante said he likely would not have known about the incident without the video filmed by a citizen.