World gravel qualifier set for Northwest Arkansas

Worth Sparkman
Photo of a cyclist pouring water on his head

A cyclo-cross competitor last October in Fayetteville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The 2023 Highlands Gravel Classic will again be part of the Union Cycliste International Gravel World Series.

Why it matters: The Highlands race is the only U.S. qualifier for the UCI Gravel World Championships next year, which will happen in Italy in September 2023.

Details: The top 25% of Highlands Classic finishers in 10 men's and 10 women's age groups will qualify for the World Championships.

  • The Highlands race is set for June 24.

Context: Gravel cycling continues to gain popularity with road riders who want freedom but to also stay away from distracted drivers.

  • The Runway Group recently revealed the Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads initiative — Arkansas R3 — that designates specific routes where cyclists can enjoy low-traffic, dirt- and gravel-road cycling.
  • The 2022 Gravel World Championships was the first UCI-sanctioned gravel championship. More than 550 racers from around the world gathered to grind gears in that competition.

The bottom line: If you've got the grit, registration to race in the Highland Classic is open.

