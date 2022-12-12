The 2023 Highlands Gravel Classic will again be part of the Union Cycliste International Gravel World Series.

Why it matters: The Highlands race is the only U.S. qualifier for the UCI Gravel World Championships next year, which will happen in Italy in September 2023.

Yes, and: One study estimated all cycling activity in NWA spurred an economic benefit of more than $137 million in 2017, and that's before major events like the Cyclo-cross World Championship and U.S. Pro Cup were added to the area's calendar.

Details: The top 25% of Highlands Classic finishers in 10 men's and 10 women's age groups will qualify for the World Championships.

The Highlands race is set for June 24.

Context: Gravel cycling continues to gain popularity with road riders who want freedom but to also stay away from distracted drivers.

The Runway Group recently revealed the Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads initiative — Arkansas R3 — that designates specific routes where cyclists can enjoy low-traffic, dirt- and gravel-road cycling.

The 2022 Gravel World Championships was the first UCI-sanctioned gravel championship. More than 550 racers from around the world gathered to grind gears in that competition.

The bottom line: If you've got the grit, registration to race in the Highland Classic is open.