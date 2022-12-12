World gravel qualifier set for Northwest Arkansas
The 2023 Highlands Gravel Classic will again be part of the Union Cycliste International Gravel World Series.
Why it matters: The Highlands race is the only U.S. qualifier for the UCI Gravel World Championships next year, which will happen in Italy in September 2023.
- Yes, and: One study estimated all cycling activity in NWA spurred an economic benefit of more than $137 million in 2017, and that's before major events like the Cyclo-cross World Championship and U.S. Pro Cup were added to the area's calendar.
Details: The top 25% of Highlands Classic finishers in 10 men's and 10 women's age groups will qualify for the World Championships.
- The Highlands race is set for June 24.
Context: Gravel cycling continues to gain popularity with road riders who want freedom but to also stay away from distracted drivers.
- The Runway Group recently revealed the Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads initiative — Arkansas R3 — that designates specific routes where cyclists can enjoy low-traffic, dirt- and gravel-road cycling.
- The 2022 Gravel World Championships was the first UCI-sanctioned gravel championship. More than 550 racers from around the world gathered to grind gears in that competition.
The bottom line: If you've got the grit, registration to race in the Highland Classic is open.
