Here's a highlights reel from Tuesday's municipal and county winners, according to unofficial but final results from Benton and Washington county election commissions:

Washington County judge: Republican Patrick Deakins won against Democrat Josh Moody with 52% of the vote.

Fayetteville City Council: Sarah Moore defeated incumbent Mark Kinion with 59% of the vote to represent Ward 2. Scott Berna defeated incumbent Sloan Scroggin with 53% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Read our coverage.

Sarah Moore defeated incumbent Mark Kinion with 59% of the vote to represent Ward 2. Scott Berna defeated incumbent Sloan Scroggin with 53% of the vote to represent Ward 3. Read our coverage. Rogers City Council: Voters decided to keep incumbent Barney Hayes over University of Arkansas student Richard Labit to represent Ward 4. Hayes won 74% of the vote. Read our coverage.

Voters decided to keep incumbent Barney Hayes over University of Arkansas student Richard Labit to represent Ward 4. Hayes won 74% of the vote. Read our coverage. Springdale City Council: Incumbent Amelia Taldo-Williams won against challenger Spencer Ordonez with over 70% of the vote to represent Ward 4. Read our coverage.

Incumbent Amelia Taldo-Williams won against challenger Spencer Ordonez with over 70% of the vote to represent Ward 4. Read our coverage. Centerton mayor: Mayor Bill Edwards fended off four challengers, taking 48% of the vote followed by Michael Commet’s 19%, Wendy Henson’s 16%, Lance Johnson’s 12% and Mike Blakeman’s 4%. Read our coverage.

Mayor Bill Edwards fended off four challengers, taking 48% of the vote followed by Michael Commet’s 19%, Wendy Henson’s 16%, Lance Johnson’s 12% and Mike Blakeman’s 4%. Read our coverage. Lowell mayor: Mayor Chris Moore beat out retired public works city employee Rodney Judy with 63% of the vote. Read our coverage.

Bentonville City Council: Four races were decided including:

Real estate agent Beckie Seba beat out Allyson de la Houssaye, a biking nonprofit director, with 57% approval from voters to represent Ward 1. Read our coverage.

Incumbent Cindy Acree will keep her seat after winning 62% of the vote against Sam's Club merchant Ragan Hensley for Ward 2. Read our coverage.

Voters also kept incumbent Aubrey Patterson, with 64% approval over challenger Tyler Masters, president of the Equality Crew, an LGBTQ+ youth-focused organization, for Ward 3. Read our coverage.

Incumbent Octavio Sanchez won against Tom Hoehn, digital and social media executive at 4Media Group, with 63% of the vote, to represent Ward 4. Read our coverage.

What's next: Some races with more than two candidates will head to a runoff on Dec. 6. A candidate must either win over 50% of the vote or at least 40% of the vote and a 20-point lead over the second-place candidate. Races that will be decided in runoffs include:

Rogers City Council: Incumbent Clay Kendall will face challenger Rachel Crawford, senior national account manager at food manufacturer Mars, to represent Ward 3. The two were neck and neck, with Kendall taking 37.6% of the vote and Crawford taking 36.8%. Opponents Vonnice Boone and Trey Weaver took 12% and 13%, respectively. Read our coverage.

Springdale City Council: Incumbent Brian Powell will face Bank of America banker Alice Gachuzo-Colin to represent Ward 3. Powell won 36% of the vote, while Gachuzo-Colin won 26%. Rick Culver took 24%, and Mike Stevens took 15% in the four-way race. Read our coverage.

Incumbent Brian Powell will face Bank of America banker Alice Gachuzo-Colin to represent Ward 3. Powell won 36% of the vote, while Gachuzo-Colin won 26%. Rick Culver took 24%, and Mike Stevens took 15% in the four-way race. Read our coverage. Bella Vista mayor: Local business owner Randy Murray and City Councilmember John Flynn will compete. Murray got 44% of the vote followed by Flynn’s 32% and Councilmember Steven Bourke’s 24%. Read our coverage.

Local business owner Randy Murray and City Councilmember John Flynn will compete. Murray got 44% of the vote followed by Flynn’s 32% and Councilmember Steven Bourke’s 24%. Read our coverage. Farmington mayor: Mayor Ernie Penn, who won 49.7% of the vote, will face City Councilmember Diane Bryant, who won 31.4% of the vote. Their opponent, Jerrod Fraley, won 18.9%. Read our coverage.

Of note: Springdale candidates are elected by Washington and Benton county residents. The results reported represent combined results from both counties.