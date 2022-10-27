2 run for Lowell mayor

Voters will decide between Mayor Chris Moore and Rodney Judy to lead the city for the next four years.

Details: Moore has served as mayor since 2019. Judy is retired from the city’s public works department.

Be smart: Early voting began Monday. You have now through Nov. 8 to vote.

Q&A: Meet the candidates

Axios: Why are you running for mayor, and what is your main goal or priority?

Moore: I am running for re-election of mayor for the city of Lowell. My main goal is [to] continue to improve and grow our police and fire departments. With the growth Lowell has seen over the last four years in new residents making Lowell their home, I am committed to improving our parks, trails and infrastructure to ensure the best quality of life for Lowell residents.

Judy: I was approached by several citizens and business leaders and asked to run. I have been a Lowell resident for more than 28 years and retired with nine years of service in public works for the city of Lowell. Therefore, the growth and success of Lowell is very important to me, and I feel I can add a level of leadership and transparency that we don’t currently have. My priority will be to make Lowell a destination city where residents want to live, shop and recreate.

Axios: What can the city government do to encourage more amenities and entertainment in Lowell?

Moore: I believe Lowell has made several strategic changes to our building and land use codes that will encourage more entertainment and amenities. City staff are always looking outside the box to help small business owners make Lowell their new home.

Judy: We need to be a business-friendly city with a strategy of attracting the appropriate businesses. Our regulations concerning licensing, taxes and the overlay district should be inviting to new businesses. The costs of attracting new business should be analyzed against the jobs they create and the taxes provided back to the city. We should not make it difficult for a potential new business to come to Lowell.