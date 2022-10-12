Two candidates vie for Springdale City Council

From left to right: Amelia Taldo-Williams, Spencer Ordonez. Photos: Courtesy of the candidates

Incumbent Amelia Taldo-Williams and newcomer Spencer Ordonez are running for Springdale's Ward 4, Position 1 seat.

Be smart: Ward 4 is in the northeast part of the city. All Springdale voters can vote in the election. Council members must live in the wards they represent.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and early voting starts Oct. 24.

Council members serve four-year terms.

Details:

Ordonez is the senior art director at Advantage Solutions, a marketing agency, and has performed community service with the Healing Gardens of NWA.

Taldo-Williams has served on the Springdale City Council since 2018 and is co-owner of Live Springdale social media, which promotes happenings in the city. She previously worked as a teacher for pre-K through 8th grade at public and private schools. She does volunteer work with people experiencing homelessness in Springdale.

Yes, and: The Ward 3, Position 1 seat is also up for grabs. Stay tuned.

Q&A: Meet the candidates

Axios: Why are you running for Springdale City Council and what is your main goal or priority?

Ordonez: I'm running because I believe that no one should run unopposed, and more importantly, I value the diversity of ideas and thoughts that are created from various backgrounds and cultures.

I want to create avenues for small businesses to build bridges with the people of Springdale to create a more intertwined community where we can all strive together. Small businesses are a foundation of the community, and I want to make Springdale the beacon of how you foster those relationships in Northwest Arkansas.

Taldo-Williams: As a second-term candidate, I would like to continue oversight of the 2018 bond program and development of the next bond program. I would like to lead the charge in the beautification of Springdale and see cleanup of overgrowth and trash on roadways and major thoroughfares. It is not enough to have beautiful neighborhoods or downtown area if the connection between them is unsightly.

Axios: Other than efforts to revitalize downtown, what should the city do to draw people to entertainment and dining?

Ordonez: Having a robust plan for small businesses to come in and settle in Springdale will give a great incentive to draw people into the city. Lowering the tax burden on people as well will create opportunities of growth in Springdale because everyone's dollar will go a little bit further.

I would love to see Springdale beat all the cities in the Northwest Arkansas area on affordability ... and being the example of how you attract businesses to the area.

Taldo-Williams: The city should maintain funding to organizations actively promoting and recruiting businesses along the 71 and 412 corridors. The city could utilize the Arvest Ballpark in the offseason for concerts and other entertainment. The city could also draw in patrons by hosting travel sports tournaments.