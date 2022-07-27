Fayetteville tacos for party animals and the cultured alike

Worth here. A friend of mine from Philly recently badgered me to try Los Bobos Taqueria in Fayetteville.

The problem is, Los Bobos seems to cater to a very specific crowd — Dickson Street partiers — since it's only open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 3am.

The setup: It's a true taqueria with a small footprint. Seating is limited to about eight people, and all dining is on bar-level stools, no tables.

The food: These tacos are worthy of their praise from my buddy. The meat was tender and well prepared. Plenty of onions and cilantro, and there are eight — yes, eight — sauces for topping, ranging from peanut to pineapple to pistachio.

I tried the chicken and the steak — one with cheese, one without — tacos ($9.50). The steak and cheese was the clear winner of my dinner.

Los Bobos easily matches the other Dickson Street tacos I've tried recently at Mo's Tacos and Churros and Los Compas. Dare I say there's a taco trail?

The bottom line: Two women sitting next to me were in for a quick snack before a night of drinking, so Los Bobos has that crowd and ushers in its return when the watering holes close.

Yes, but: It's across the street from the Walton Arts Center, so if you're like me and have ever been stuck without dinner before seeing a show, Los Bobos has you covered three out of seven nights.