Fayetteville tacos for party animals and the cultured alike
Worth here. A friend of mine from Philly recently badgered me to try Los Bobos Taqueria in Fayetteville.
- The problem is, Los Bobos seems to cater to a very specific crowd — Dickson Street partiers — since it's only open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 3am.
The setup: It's a true taqueria with a small footprint. Seating is limited to about eight people, and all dining is on bar-level stools, no tables.
The food: These tacos are worthy of their praise from my buddy. The meat was tender and well prepared. Plenty of onions and cilantro, and there are eight — yes, eight — sauces for topping, ranging from peanut to pineapple to pistachio.
- I tried the chicken and the steak — one with cheese, one without — tacos ($9.50). The steak and cheese was the clear winner of my dinner.
- Los Bobos easily matches the other Dickson Street tacos I've tried recently at Mo's Tacos and Churros and Los Compas. Dare I say there's a taco trail?
The bottom line: Two women sitting next to me were in for a quick snack before a night of drinking, so Los Bobos has that crowd and ushers in its return when the watering holes close.
Yes, but: It's across the street from the Walton Arts Center, so if you're like me and have ever been stuck without dinner before seeing a show, Los Bobos has you covered three out of seven nights.
