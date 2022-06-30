I've found yet another taco truck worthy of your consideration: Los Compas Authentic Mexican Food.

What I ate: The combo No. 1, which is two birria-style tacos with consomé ($8) and an orange Fanta ($2.75).

Context: This dish, originally from the state of Jalisco, Mexico, includes a cup of the meat's broth for dipping. At Los Compas, it comes with generous portions of onion and cilantro.

The tacos here are made with tender beef and lots of Oaxacan cheese, then are fried to crisp the shell.

The sauces: There are three — red, orange and green — available in squirt bottles. I was told that the red is the hottest, the orange is medium, and the green is mild.

The orange gave a pleasant kick without overpowering other flavors.

The verdict: This dish makes a fantastic lunch, and if you like tacos, the truck is worth a try for a twist from most area taquerias.

Details: Los Compas, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Open for lunch and dinner, but hours vary, so check online.