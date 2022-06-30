Fayetteville birria-style tacos make for flavorful lunch
I've found yet another taco truck worthy of your consideration: Los Compas Authentic Mexican Food.
What I ate: The combo No. 1, which is two birria-style tacos with consomé ($8) and an orange Fanta ($2.75).
Context: This dish, originally from the state of Jalisco, Mexico, includes a cup of the meat's broth for dipping. At Los Compas, it comes with generous portions of onion and cilantro.
- The tacos here are made with tender beef and lots of Oaxacan cheese, then are fried to crisp the shell.
The sauces: There are three — red, orange and green — available in squirt bottles. I was told that the red is the hottest, the orange is medium, and the green is mild.
- The orange gave a pleasant kick without overpowering other flavors.
The verdict: This dish makes a fantastic lunch, and if you like tacos, the truck is worth a try for a twist from most area taquerias.
Details: Los Compas, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Open for lunch and dinner, but hours vary, so check online.
