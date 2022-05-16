Bentonville will likely get another 400 hotel rooms in the next few years, about a 20% increase from its existing 2,200 rooms.

What's happening: Developers submitted plans for two new hotels and a motel to be reviewed by the Bentonville Planning Commission last week.

The projects, along with other large-scale developments, will be voted on at Tuesday's planning meeting, which will provide an opportunity for public comments.

Why it matters: Bentonville is growing — both in residents and renown.

Status events, like the Bentonville Film Festival, Heartland Summit and the recently announced Format music festival, are taking place.

Those events along with the Crystal Bridges Museum and the city's self-proclaimed mountain biking capital of the world title mean increased demand for more rooms.

Yes, and: Walmart's new 350-acre home office campus promises to be an attractive draw for both employees and vendors.

Details: Some highlights of the hotel projects include:

1. Walmart's project includes a four-story hotel, with what looks like a rooftop bar and patio area according to rendering. It's part of the retailer's new campus near the intersection of 18th and J streets.

Walmart didn't list details about the size and scope of the hotel in its filing with the planning commission, but renderings represent more than 100 rooms.

2. A yet-to-be-named six-story hotel is planned for the 1-acre lot at the downtown intersection of SE A Street and E. Central Avenue. Steuart and Tom Walton are developing it through their Blue Crane construction and Ropeswing Hospitality companies.

The building will be more than 116,000 square feet with 142 guest rooms. About 11,000 square feet will be for restaurant and bar space and another 4,000 square feet will be event space.

First announced in 2018, the independent hotel will feature a secured bike parking area, a bike valet and bike washing station. Parking will be available in a 437-space garage, which is already built about a half-block east of the property. The hotel is expected to open in mid-2024.

3. A seven-building motel named the Detrola is planned for a 7-acre lot at SW 14th and SW I streets.