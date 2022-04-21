Company behind Lollapalooza to bring new festival to Bentonville

An art, music and technology festival is coming to Bentonville in September. Held across 250 acres, it will have a robust lineup.

What's happening: The three-day and night Format festival will include music from 50 artists including Phoenix, The War On Drugs and The Flaming Lips as well as art and technology events. Think light shows, workshops and dance processions, according to a news release.

Arts-focused organization Triadic and event company C3 Presents are hosting. C3 is the company behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

What to expect: In addition to traditional performance stages, Format will include a barn for disco parties, an "adult playground," a "maze" of retail and food vendors, and venues for immersive art installations and experimental sounds.

Plus: You can camp at the festival.

Between the lines: Yes, the Waltons are behind this. Oz Brands, whose mission is essentially to boost NWA quality of life and which is part of Steuart and Tom Walton's Runway Group, is an official festival partner.

Olivia Walton, Crystal Bridges' chairperson and Tom Walton's wife, told The Wall Street Journal that Triadic pitched the concept to her and Tom two years ago. The Waltons saw a festival as a way to invest in the region's creative economies beyond the Crystal Bridges museum, the newspaper reported.

Details: Format will take place Sept. 23-25 at the Sugar Creek Airstrip property, which includes about 250 acres northeast of downtown Bentonville. Some events will also take place at Crystal Bridges and the Momentary.