Heartland Summit sets stage for economic growth

Downtown Bentonville was buzzing Thursday with talk of everything from jet packs to tax credits and venture capital to partisan politics.

More than 350 people from across the U.S. convened at the Record for the Heartland Summit.

Details: Full audience panel discussions included speakers Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation; and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

Breakout sessions on healthcare, education, transportation, energy and the adventure economy gave guests opportunities to dive deeper.

Why it matters: The objective of the summit is to assemble decision-makers and influencers to collectively elevate local and regional economies in the heartland.

The big picture: A recent report from Heartland Forward found that between 2010 and 2019, workers slowly migrated from the coasts to the 20, central-heartland states.

The pandemic accelerated that movement because more workers than ever can choose to live where they want for quality of life.

Some key takeaways from the day:

Dimon encouraged corporate leaders to get involved in local policy and politics.

Steve Case, CEO of investment firm Revolution, noted that for many companies, there's a strategic advantage to being located in the heartland — rather than the coasts — for both intellectual capital and credibility.

Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug & Play, believes that due to the entrepreneurial environment, there will be at least three unicorn companies in NWA in the not-too-distant future.

Hutchinson, who shared the stage with Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, talked about the importance of cooperation between both parties and noted that economic development isn't partisan.

Yes, and: Heartland Forward and Builders + Backers announced they will fund an idea accelerator for Northwest Arkansas.

A cohort of 10 NWA entrepreneurs will be selected to receive $5,000 "pebble" grants and participate in the accelerator to help spur economic development.

It's part of an effort announced last year to work with 1,000 entrepreneurs across the U.S.

Anyone with a creative idea for solving a problem in NWA can apply.