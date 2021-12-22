Arkansas officials warn of possible COVID-19 surge

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives a news conference Tuesday. Photo courtesy of State of Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Jose Romero, the state's health secretary, addressed the Omicron variant during a news conference Tuesday.

What's happening: While hospitals are currently comfortable with the amount of space they have, health officials are concerned that the contagious variant will cause a surge in hospitalizations if people don't quickly get vaccinated and get their booster shots, Hutchinson and Romero said.

Driving the news: The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

What they're saying: "Omicron has plenty of room among the nonvaccinated and the partially vaccinated to do its work," Hutchinson said.

State of play: About 52% of Arkansans ages 5 or over are fully vaccinated and another 12% are partially vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.