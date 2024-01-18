A Mardi Gras dessert for the adventurous: cricket king cake

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Audubon Insectarium in New Orleans decorates its king cakes with crickets. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Nature Institute

Everyone has their own riff on Mardi Gras king cake, but the Audubon Insectarium's version is where we draw the line: cricket king cake.

Driving the news: The king cake is filled with chopped, cinnamon-roasted crickets and decorated with more crickets.

It's available daily through Lundi Gras at Bug Appétit, the insectarium's cafe that's included with admission.

Worth noting: People with shellfish allergies may be allergic to crickets, the insectarium says.

The king cake is stuffed with cinnamon-roasted crickets. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Nature Institute

State of play: The insectarium reopened last year in the renovated aquarium building at the base of Canal Street.

It serves bug treats all year because insects are an important source of protein in many cultures "and a culinary delight if cooked correctly," according to a statement.

Audubon has made the cricket king cake for years. Other seasonal items include bug cookies, cricket pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce with waxworms.

