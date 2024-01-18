29 mins ago - Mardi Gras
A Mardi Gras dessert for the adventurous: cricket king cake
Everyone has their own riff on Mardi Gras king cake, but the Audubon Insectarium's version is where we draw the line: cricket king cake.
Driving the news: The king cake is filled with chopped, cinnamon-roasted crickets and decorated with more crickets.
- It's available daily through Lundi Gras at Bug Appétit, the insectarium's cafe that's included with admission.
Worth noting: People with shellfish allergies may be allergic to crickets, the insectarium says.
State of play: The insectarium reopened last year in the renovated aquarium building at the base of Canal Street.
- It serves bug treats all year because insects are an important source of protein in many cultures "and a culinary delight if cooked correctly," according to a statement.
- Audubon has made the cricket king cake for years. Other seasonal items include bug cookies, cricket pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce with waxworms.
