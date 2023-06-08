Audubon's renovated aquarium and insectarium reopen to the public Thursday after months of closures and a $34 million investment in the building in downtown New Orleans.

Why it matters: Audubon's attractions — the zoo, aquarium and the insectarium — are among the most popular in town.

The renovations were the most extensive in the aquarium's history and completely overhauled the building.

The project is part of other investments along the Mississippi River, including an additional $7 million upgrade to Woldenberg Park.

Catch up quick: The aquarium and the insectarium are now in the same building — but they require separate tickets.

The aquarium previously housed an IMAX theater, which has been removed to make room for the insectarium.

The insectarium previously was in the U.S. Custom House and closed early in the coronavirus pandemic.

How it works: I'm a longtime Audubon member and previewed the new attractions earlier this week.

The biggest change is the flow. You enter through the new lobby and head upstairs. There are elevators if you are a member of the stroller krewe.

This is the new entrance to the aquarium and the insectarium. The doors lead to the lobby and guests then take the stairs or elevator to the second floor to see the exhibits. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

After commemorative photos, you go straight to the insectarium or turn left and walk into the aquarium. If you pay for both (or you are a member), you do the insectarium loop, and then it ends at the start of the aquarium.

The aquarium flow is reversed from the previous path, ending with the Mayan fish tunnel and the massive Gulf of Mexico exhibit.

Both attractions end in their own gift shops.

Audubon will have more signage and employees to help with wayfinding this week, says Mary Luzader, director of membership.

Highlights:

The Gulf of Mexico shark tank is now accessible from the second floor near the stingray touch pool in addition to the big view on the first floor.

The Gulf of Mexico exhibit has 11 sharks living with a green sea turtle, southern stingrays and other large fish. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The butterfly garden is on the second floor and faces the river. It's a beautiful space with opportunities for photos and interactions.

Bug Appetit is back with free samples. Chefs Sam and Bradley were cooking mango chutney with marinated mealworms this week.

The insectarium has a nice mix of interactive displays, insect enclosures and touching stations. A larger-than-life display of a butterfly lifecycle is stunning.

Large sculptures hang from the ceiling of the insectarium and depict the lifecycle of a butterfly. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The overhead walkway in the Amazon rainforest has been removed. But, more than 60 free-flying tropical birds have been added in the exhibit.

Parakeet Pointe is gone and will be home to a sloth.

A soft tot playground has returned to the aquarium in the former gift shop area on the first floor.

A nursing room has been added on the first floor of the lobby.

The insectarium has at least two places where you can touch bugs, such as these lubber grasshoppers. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The white alligator is still at the aquarium and has been joined by several owls and a hawk.

The shark jaw, which thousands have stood in to take pictures over the years, is still there.

The sea otters have moved to other facilities and won't be back.

Bug Appetit is inside the insectarium and has free samples of dishes made with insects such as cricket cookies and mango chutney with mealworms. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Tickets: Audubon is doing "dynamic" pricing now, which means prices will vary depending on demand. They range from $25 to $35 per attraction, with discounts given for children and combo purchases.

Audubon has also changed the pricing for its membership options.

Parking: Audubon does not offer validated parking currently, but spokesperson Melissa Lee said they are trying to work something out. Nearby parking options are about $10/hour.

Food: The concession options are not open yet. There are chips and other snacks for sale inside both attractions, and Audubon is using food trucks parked outside to fill the void for now.

Hours: Daily from 10am to 5pm.