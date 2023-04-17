The Audubon Aquarium and Audubon Insectarium will reopen in June 2023 in a newly renovated building at the base of Canal Street along the Mississippi River. Rendering: Audubon Nature Institute

The Audubon Aquarium and Audubon Insectarium will reopen June 8 after a $34 million renovation, Audubon officials said Monday.

Why it matters: The renovations are "key elements in the re-envisioning of the Mississippi Riverfront at Canal Street," said Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute's president and CEO.

The big picture: Other projects within the Mississippi Riverfront include ...

Woldenburg Park is getting a $7 million upgrade, with redesigned landscaping and electrical infrastructure.

The former World Trade Center reopened in 2021 as the Four Seasons with a hot new restaurant from Chef Alon Shaya, Miss River.

The Canal Street ferry terminal reopened earlier this year after a $43.5 million makeover.

Further upriver, the City Council has cleared the way for a riverfront development project that could include a United Soccer League Stadium, a park, residential units, office space, retail and hotel rooms, according to NOLA.com.

What's happening: The insectarium is moving into the same building as the aquarium. However, Audubon officials on Monday said the two attractions will require separate tickets.

The aquarium closed in November 2022 for the building's largest renovation since it opened in 1990.

The aquarium previously housed an IMAX theater, which has been removed to make room for the insectarium.

The insectarium previously was in the U.S. Custom House and closed early in the coronavirus pandemic.

What's new:

17,000 square feet of new exhibit space

A 2,500-square-foot lobby, along with a large staircase and glass wall

60 free-flying tropical birds

Bug Appetit, cafe where guests can eat insects

Hundreds of free-flying butterflies in a new indoor garden

A Linnaeus two-toed sloth

Motion-reactive wall that interacts with guests

What's next: Tickets are on sale already, with prices ranging from $25 to $35 per attraction. Audubon tells Axios that negotiations are ongoing for discounted parking rates with downtown lots.

More things to do this summer: 14 can't-miss festivals in New Orleans