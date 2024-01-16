2 hours ago - News

Jennifer Coolidge and 3 more Emmy winners with New Orleans' connections

Jennifer Coolidge of "The White Lotus" speaks on stage during the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A handful of Emmy winners had New Orleans connections this year, including Jennifer Coolidge, the part-time New Orleanian we just love.

Driving the news: Coolidge won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in HBO's "The White Lotus." Watch her acceptance speech.

What's happening: Three more shows had New Orleans connections.

"Daisy Jones & The Six": Lauren Levy Neustadter, a native New Orleanian, is an executive producer along with Reese Witherspoon, who was also born in New Orleans. Neustadter is a 1998 Country Day grad.

  • "Daisy Jones" won Emmy awards for outstanding period costumes and for outstanding sound mixing in a limited or anthology series or movie.
  • While the book that the show is based on is primarily set in Los Angeles, much of the filming was in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Hammond.

"Queer Eye": The seventh season, which was filmed in New Orleans, won an Emmy for outstanding structured reality program.

  • The eighth season, also filmed in New Orleans, starts streaming next week. A report from The Hollywood Reporter says the stars threatened to quit after a carjacking and attempted carjacking in 2022.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story": The Netflix series partnered with Big Freedia for a "Queen Charlotte"-inspired song and music video called "Hey Queen."

  • It won for outstanding period and/or character hairstyling.
  • The series also donated band uniforms to Xavier University.
