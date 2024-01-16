Jennifer Coolidge and 3 more Emmy winners with New Orleans' connections

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jennifer Coolidge of "The White Lotus" speaks on stage during the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A handful of Emmy winners had New Orleans connections this year, including Jennifer Coolidge, the part-time New Orleanian we just love.

Driving the news: Coolidge won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in HBO's "The White Lotus." Watch her acceptance speech.

Her character inspired the Krewe of Coolidge at Mardi Gras last year.

What's happening: Three more shows had New Orleans connections.

"Daisy Jones & The Six": Lauren Levy Neustadter, a native New Orleanian, is an executive producer along with Reese Witherspoon, who was also born in New Orleans. Neustadter is a 1998 Country Day grad.

"Daisy Jones" won Emmy awards for outstanding period costumes and for outstanding sound mixing in a limited or anthology series or movie.

While the book that the show is based on is primarily set in Los Angeles, much of the filming was in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Hammond.

"Queer Eye": The seventh season, which was filmed in New Orleans, won an Emmy for outstanding structured reality program.

The eighth season, also filmed in New Orleans, starts streaming next week. A report from The Hollywood Reporter says the stars threatened to quit after a carjacking and attempted carjacking in 2022.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story": The Netflix series partnered with Big Freedia for a "Queen Charlotte"-inspired song and music video called "Hey Queen."